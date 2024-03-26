Vucic: Serbia faces threat to “vital national interests”

Serbia faces a threat to “vitally important national interests,” said head of state Aleksandar Vucic. His quotes RT.

The President said that over the past two days he has received news that is difficult for him to talk about. “In the coming days, I will familiarize the people of Serbia with all the challenges that lie ahead. It will be hard, as hard as ever. We will fight. Serbia will win,” Vucic said.

The Serbian leader did not provide any other details.

Earlier, Vucic spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the political challenges facing Serbia, and also explained the gravity of the situation facing the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija. He wrote about this in a letter of congratulations on his victory in the elections.