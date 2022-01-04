Off-road vehicles produced by the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant (UAZ) are distinguished by high cross-country ability and excellent performance. Thus, on January 3, Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic assessed UAZ Patriot cars, a video interview with the politician was published by the publication Tanjug…

During a visit to the 72nd Special Forces Brigade of the Serbian Army in the town of Pancevo on January 3, Vucic was shown UAZ vehicles used by the military unit.

“Our UAZ climbed where no one else could, UAZ drove, but nothing else drove, we drove through snow and mud. The Russians have made an incredible car, I can only congratulate you. Also cheap. … Nothing else passed, we were driving through snow and mud, ”said Vucic.

UAZ Patriot vehicles were also purchased by the Serbian military police in August 2021.

Earlier, on December 21, the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant announced that it plans to start selling the Patriot SUV and the Pickup model in the United States in the spring of 2022.

The UAZ Patriot SUV will be available for purchase in the Bremach 4 × 4 version, which corresponds to the Lux Premium modification for the Russian market.

According to the information on the distributor’s website, Bremach 4 × 4 cost in the United States will amount to $ 26,405 (1.95 million rubles).

At the end of 2021, the price for a UAZ Patriot with a manual transmission started at 1,134,000 rubles.

An SUV with an automatic transmission could be purchased for at least 1,405,000 rubles. According to the official portal UAZ in January 2022, the cost of a car starts from 1,340,500 rubles.

“Patriot” is equipped with a plug-in all-wheel drive system, regardless of the type of transmission. Also, the SUV has a 150-horsepower gasoline engine, its volume is 2.7 liters.