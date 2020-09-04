Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at the talks in Washington rejected the paragraph on recognizing the independence of self-proclaimed Kosovo. TASS…

According to clause 10 of the document, the parties must mutually recognize each other. According to the minister, Vucic intends to act in accordance with the republic’s constitution.

As the head of the Ministry of Finance of Serbia Sinisa Mali specified, there is a lot of pressure on the Serbian delegation, and they continue to demand from Aleksandar Vucic to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed Kosovo.

Earlier, the United States announced progress in negotiations between Serbia and Kosovo. Assistant to the US President for National Security Robert O’Brien said that Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic and the prime minister of self-proclaimed Kosovo Avdulah Hoti have made progress on economic cooperation.

In turn, Vucic, before meeting with the Pristina delegation at the White House, stressed that he was not going to recognize the independence of Kosovo.