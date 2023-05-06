Mladenovac (Agencies)

Yesterday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced a large-scale “disarmament” plan aimed at collecting hundreds of thousands of weapons from the residents of this Balkan country, which witnessed two firearms accidents this week that left 17 people dead, including 8 children.

Vucic announced a review of licenses to carry light weapons with the aim of reducing their number from about 400,000 currently to no more than 43,000, stressing, “We will carry out an almost complete disarmament process in Serbia.”