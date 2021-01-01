Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic launched a section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, unofficially named Balkan Stream. The portal reported about it on January 1 Novosti…

The event took place in Gospodzhyntsi, in the municipality of Zhabal. A section of the pipeline runs through Serbia from Bulgaria to the Hungarian border.

During the opening ceremony, Vucic visited the interior of the gas pipeline distribution stations, where he was shown the most modern equipment used in the construction of the project.

The President of Serbia greeted the operator workers in Russian and wished them good morning.

“For us, the opening of a section of the gas pipeline is very important, both for the economy and for all residents of our country. I wish you all the best, this is an important day for the republic, ”he said.

Vucic also wished those present a Happy New Year and wished them all the best.

The Balkan Stream is a branch of the Turkish Stream that runs through Bulgaria to Serbia. Its construction began in September 2019. The total length of the gas pipeline is 474 km.