Serbian President Vučić proud of not imposing sanctions against Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is proud that his country remains the only one in Europe that has not imposed sanctions against Russia. About this politician declared in an interview with TV Pink.

In your speech, Vučić noted that Serbia has never been and never will be a “Russian province”, just like an “American or European colony”. “Serbia is an independent and independent country, and I am proud of my independent and independent policy, but I am also proud that for a year and almost four months we have been adhering to our policy,” the head of state said.

At the same time, the president noted that the opposition, which reproaches him for too rare visits to Russia, does not think about the consequences of these trips for Serbia.

Also during this interview, Vucic accused the Prime Minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti, of trying to behave like the head of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Such a desire, in his opinion, will soon lead to an aggravation in Kosovo, since the Serbs are no longer going to tolerate it.