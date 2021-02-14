Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic commented on the information about the preparation of the assassination attempt on him on the air of the Pink TV channel.

According to the politician, he is not sure what was the purpose of the assassination attempt, which was prepared by the mafia in Belgrade. “I’m really not sure if I was the target of the assassination attempt. Intelligence agencies came to such conclusions based on data analysis, but I’m not sure <...> But if the criminals had sniper rifles, they would still threaten some of the citizens, ”said Vucic.

Earlier, the head of the Criminal Police Department, Bogdan Pusic, said that an attempt was being made on the Serbian President. The murder was supposed to take place on January 27, when Vucic opened a monument to the founder of the Serbian medieval state Stefan Neman in Belgrade. More than 850 special forces soldiers were sent to defend the president that day.

The attempt may be related to the fact that last fall, Vucic declared war on organized crime. After his speech in Belgrade, a number of high-profile contract killings took place.