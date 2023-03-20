Serbia wants to join the European Union, and one of the conditions for membership is the normalization of its relations with Kosovo, which has an Albanian majority.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade still considers it a Serbian province.

Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti agreed to implement the normalization steps at a meeting with EU officials on Saturday in a North Macedonian resort, but they did not sign any document.

The European Union said it wanted to go further.

“Serbia wants to normalize relations with Kosovo. We want to travel and do business. It is not possible to live in isolation,” Vucic told reporters on Sunday.

“I didn’t want to sign an agreement on the executive annex last night, nor did I want to sign an agreement backed by the European Union (in Brussels last month). I don’t want to sign any binding international documents with Kosovo because Serbia does not recognize its independence,” he added.

Last night, Kurti said the agreement represented a “de facto recognition”.