Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Avdulah Hoti will take part in the signing ceremony in Washington on September 4, reports TASS…

This is evidenced by data from the work schedule of US President Donald Trump, published on Thursday by representatives of the White House.

It is known that at 11:05 local time (18:05 Moscow time), the American leader will attend the signing ceremony with the participation of the Serbian leader and the Kosovo prime minister.

Information about what kind of documents Vucic and Hoti will sign has not yet been specified. Earlier, the Serbian leader expressed his hope for reaching agreements in the economic sphere with Kosovo.

Earlier, the US national security adviser Robert O’Brien announced progress in the Serbian-Kosovo negotiations.