The President of Serbia Aleksandar vucic He accused the Australian authorities of “mistreating” the world tennis number one Novak Djokovic, after the Serbian player was held at Melbourne airport due to a problem with his visa.

In a message on Facebook, Vucic assured that “all of Serbia is with him and our authorities are studying all measures so that this mistreatment of the best tennis player in the world ends as soon as possible.”

“Under international law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, for justice and truth,” added Vucic shortly before the Australian authorities confirmed the claim. cancellation of the tennis player’s visa and expulsion from the country.

This decision by the Australian authorities was taken several hours after Djokovic was detained at Melbourne airport for failing to comply with the entry requirements into the country.

According to the Australian press, the nine-time Australian Open champion, who flew to Melbourne on Tuesday, you would not have filled in the correct form for the type of visa requested.

This situation comes 24 hours after the controversy broke out when Djokovic, reluctant to vaccinate against covid-19 (mandatory to enter Australia), announced that he was traveling to Melbourne thanks to a “medical derogation”, which was considered by the press and by a good part of the Australian population as a favorable treatment of their authorities towards the Belgradense.

If his expulsion from Australia is confirmed, Djokovic would be left without the possibility of looking in Melbourne, a tournament that he has won nine times, the title record of the Grand slam which he currently shares with the Swiss Roger Federer and the Spanish Rafael Nadal (all three with 20).