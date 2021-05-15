Belgrade City Council member Draginia Vlk took the Sputnik V vaccine when she showed up for the second dose wearing a T-shirt with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Serbian politician explained her actions RIA News…

“There are different vaccines in Serbia, all of them are good, but I chose Sputnik V because I trust Russian medicine,” Vlk said.

She added that after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, she had a fever for several days, but then she began to feel even better than before the vaccination. “I know a lot of people in Serbia – both colleagues in politics and celebrities – who took root in Sputnik V,” the politician said.

Vlk explained that she came to the vaccination in a T-shirt with Putin to express gratitude to the Russian president for having Sputnik V in Serbia.

On May 13, it became known that the shelf life of “Sputnik V” was increased to eight months, in the future they plan to increase it to one year.