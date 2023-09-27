Glossy photographer from Serbia Dusan Relin opened an exhibition in Russia for the first time – on September 26 in the Cube.Moscow space in the center of Moscow. He is also the first foreign guest in the space’s four-year history.

“I am very proud of this project and the fact that I am the first foreign artist here. I’m not talking about politics at all. I’m more about sharing creativity and beauty with people so that they are happy,” the photographer told Izvestia.

Dusan Relin is known for photo shoots of such celebrities as Salma Hayek, Julianne Moore, Charlize Theron, Megan Fox, Vanessa Paradis and Willem Dafoe. He has shot covers for Vogue, Elle, W Magazine, GQ, and Dazed. He has also worked with brands such as Gucci, Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Cartier and even directed a music video for Massive Attack.

Dusan’s exhibition “Fine Edges” features 29 works by the photographer. In addition to her, 14 more exhibitions were opened in the Cube.Moscow space, in which eminent Sovriska stars and so far “green” authors who have yet to take their place in the sun of the Russian art scene took part.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Art vernissage: 15 Sovriska exhibitions opened in the center of Moscow