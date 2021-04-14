The Serbian criminal Norbert Feher, ‘Igor the Russian’, is escorted and handcuffed to the headquarters of the Teruel Court this Tuesday. Antonio García / EFE

Norbert Feher is Igor the Russian. He is also Igor Vaclavic, as he called himself in his first mugshots. Or Marco Bolini, the name that appeared on a health card that was seized when he was arrested for three murders in Teruel in December 2017. The Serbian criminal used up to 23 false identities in his flight from Italy, where he had already killed shooting two people. “I know people all over the world who provide me with these identities, from China to Russia, from Spain to Italy,” he said in the first session of the trial in which he is responsible for the homicides of rancher José Luis Iranzo and the civil guards Víctor Romero and Victor Caballero.

The few times he has been seen since his arrest, Feher has shown two versions of himself. In the first trial in January 2020 for the shooting in which two residents of Albalate del Arzobispo (Teruel) were seriously injured, days before the three murders, the Feher who arrived at the Teruel Hearing was defiant. The Serbian criminal made the victory sign in the room to the cameras and smiled, pleased by the media attention. On the other hand, the one seen in the trial that is being held this week for the homicides, even without losing his coldness, is serene and collaborative. Sources close to the process assure that the presence of his Spanish lawyer, Juan Manuel Martín Calvente, reassures him. In the first process he was assisted by one ex officio.

Calvente is one of the few people Feher trusts, a lone wolf used to surviving in the countryside through robberies and robberies. She listens to him and sends him numerous letters, many of them with prayers. Feher defines him as an “angel” who has sent him from heaven. He also maintains correspondence with a mysterious girlfriend from Móstoles who contacted his lawyer in the first months after his arrest and with whom he has never had a visit.

The psychiatric reports produced in Spain reveal his “antisocial and narcissistic” character and show him as a psychopath fully aware of his actions. This same image describes Marco Forte, the Italian prosecutor who investigated his murders in Italy: “He is able to tell you how he has murdered two people like the one who tells you that he went on vacation to the beach.”

Norbert Feher, ‘Igor the Russian’, in the courtroom of the Teruel Court, during a trial in January 2020.

Javier Escriche / Europa Press

He has a particular way of understanding faith. In his statement, he explained that he killed the two civil guards because they surprised him when he went to retrieve his Bible, which, according to him, was well worth claiming those two lives. His lawyer says that the same religious belief is what “prevents him from lying.” Minutes before the testimony of his client, he assured that, even for him, his answers were unknown because Feher is not someone “to whom he can turn”.

The Facebook profile of the confessed murderer, still active, includes Ezequiel’s name. She adopted him from a stay in an Italian prison after befriending the priest at the prison. During that sentence, he told his fellow prisoners that he was a Russian spy who had lost his wife and daughter in a traffic accident, after which he went to China. The story was narrated to his cellmate, Luigi Sgrima, who in a Italian television documentary He also explained that years later Igor the Russian contacted him again on Facebook to tell him that he was working as gigolo in Spain.

This Monday, Igor the Russian gave a new version of his military past and assured that when he was 18 years old he had belonged to a “paramilitary group that fought against the UN peacekeepers” in Serbia. Prosecutor Forte does not believe it: “He is not an experienced soldier or anything like that, but it is true that he is capable of surviving in the field by himself. It’s something he’s used to ”.

Since he entered prison in Spain, he has been in solitary confinement due to his extreme danger. The day before the trial for the triple murder, he attacked four officials with a tile, injuring them. Although he has the right to go out to the courtyard for an hour during the day, he never leaves his cell. He has also refused to eat for some seasons. On the first day of the trial, he also did not eat anything between the morning session and the afternoon session, despite the fact that the hearing had begun at nine in the morning and that it was going to last throughout the afternoon. In order not to lose his physical form, he dedicates himself to taking steps in the few square meters where he lives. In that space, he spends countless hours watching the DMAX channel, and is a follower above all of a program of gold diggers.

Feher maintains that many of his violent reactions are due to the treatment they give him in jail. For example, he complains that his gastritis medication has been withdrawn. In the second penitentiary center in which he entered, that of Zuera (Zaragoza), he established a certain friendship with Rodrigo Lanza, convicted of the crime known as the crime of the braces. After Zuera, he was transferred to Teixeiro (A Coruña) and finally to Dueñas (Palencia).

He does not like Spain, he says, because he says there is a lot of corruption. And he has a certain fixation with what the media say about him. On the first day of the trial, he took the opportunity to recriminate one of the lawyers that many of the questions he was asking came from “lies in the media.” When he was tried in 2020, he used his final turn to speak to ensure that “people were influenced by media propaganda.” The newspaper library is full of the truths and lies with which he has built his past.