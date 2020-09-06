Director of the Chancellery for Kosovo and Metohija below the Serbian authorities Marko Djuric on social networks spoke sharply concerning the submit of the official consultant of the Russian International Ministry Maria Zakharova, who had beforehand commented on the go to of the Serbian delegation led by Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic to Washington.

Earlier within the Serbian media, a photograph appeared through which Vucic sits on a chair at a distance from Trump’s desk.

Maria Zakharova on Fb reacted with irony to this photograph. She wrote that “whoever you might be,” but when “you had been known as to the White Home, and the chair was put as in the event you had been below interrogation, sit down as in photograph # 2.” The second photograph, which Zakharova connected, is a screenshot of a body from the film “Primary Intuition” the place Sharon Stone sits along with her legs crossed.

Djuric on Twitter urged Zakharova to be “ashamed” and “to not assault proud Serbia.” He added that the President of Serbia didn’t say a single unhealthy phrase in opposition to the Russian Federation “even at this place.”