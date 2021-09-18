Deputy of the National Assembly (Parliament) of Serbia, observer in the Russian elections Srdjan Matsalika on Saturday, September 18, told Izvestia about the good preparation and highly professional implementation of the elections to the State Duma, including remote voting.

“Yesterday I visited several polling stations. I was delighted to see a well-prepared and highly professional election implementation with a digital voting and counting process, ”he said.

According to the Serbian politician, in Western Europe they often try to show the wrong image of the Russian Federation. That is why it is even more important to be a witness to real events, he stressed, noting that Russia does not need to prove anything.

“The EU just wants to underestimate the legitimacy of the Russian parliament. This is a matter of EU foreign policy, not the human right to fair and transparent elections, ”concluded Matsalika.

Earlier that day, the deputy of the Landtag (City Chamber of Deputies) of Berlin Gunnar Lindemann in an interview with Izvestia noted that the elections to the State Duma are well prepared, but it is impossible to prove to the European Union the fairness of voting in Russia, since the EU does not want to accept evidence.

At the plenary session in Strasbourg on September 16, the European Parliament approved the report of the Lithuanian MP Andrius Kubilius with an appeal to the EU authorities to reconsider relations with Russia. The document states that the European Union must counteract the threat to the security of the EU, fight against “interference” of the Russian Federation in the affairs of the union, conduct a selective dialogue with the Kremlin, and “support a democratic society.”

The document also stated that the EU countries should “be ready not to recognize the results of elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation” if “violations of democratic procedures and international law” are found.

On September 17, voting took place in all regions of Russia. In 2021, elections to the State Duma are held for the first time in a new, three-day format. September 19 is the main voting day, and September 17 and 18 are optional. In seven regions of the country, you can vote both online and in person at a polling station.

The possibility of electronic voting is provided to residents of Moscow, Murmansk, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov and Yaroslavl regions, as well as Sevastopol.

The State Duma of the VIII convocation is elected for five years by a mixed electoral system: 225 deputies are elected by party lists, another 225 – by single-mandate constituencies in one round. Simultaneously with the elections to the State Duma, on a single voting day, direct elections are to be held for the heads of nine Russian constituent entities (in three more regions, deputies of legislative assemblies will elect the highest administrative persons) and 39 regional parliaments.