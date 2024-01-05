At a Euroleague basketball match, fans raised the banner “Belgorod, we are with you”

At the Euroleague basketball match between the Serbian clubs Crvena Zvezda and Partizan, fans hung a banner in support of the residents of Belgorod: “Belgorod, we are with you.” This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place in the Serbian capital Belgrade and ended with the victory of Red Star with a score of 88:72. Both clubs are currently not in the playoff zone of the Euroleague basketball – Partizan, after 19 matches, is in 11th place, Crvena Zvezda is in 13th position in the standings.

Belgorod has been under attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) since the evening of December 29. The greatest damage was caused on December 30, when 25 people became victims, more than 100 were injured of varying degrees of severity. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a terrorist attack.

Serbian fans have previously held protests in support of Russia. In April 2022, during a Euroleague basketball match, a flag with the crossed out emblems of NATO and the European Union was unfurled in the stands, and “Serbia – Russia” was chanted.