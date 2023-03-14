Serbian Economy Minister Basta called on the government to impose sanctions against Russia

Minister of Economy (Economy) of Serbia Rade Basta on his Instagram page (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, a recognized extremist organization and banned in Russia) called on the government to decide whether to impose sanctions on Russia, pointing out that the country could pay a high price for not supporting the West on this issue.

“Our country is already paying a heavy price for not imposing sanctions on Russia, and this is becoming unbearable,” he wrote.

The head of the department pointed out that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is under enormous pressure, and called for support for the restrictions of Western states against Moscow. According to him, in this way Belgrade will protect its national and state interests.

Earlier, Vucic said that the Serbian leadership did not supply weapons to any side of the conflict in Ukraine, but Serbian weapons could end up in hot spots without an order from official Belgrade.