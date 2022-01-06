A source close to the tournament told Reuters that the tennis star was arrested at Talamarin Airport in Melbourne, and sent a letter to the Australian government to report that his visa was refused, and that he faces the possibility of deportation from the country.

Subsequently, the Australian border authorities confirmed the cancellation of the visa. The source added that the Serbian player signed a warrant to avoid deportation, and that he was on his way to a hotel in Melbourne.

Djokovic arrived at Talamarin Airport and was taken to an isolation room by the police, after Australian authorities announced that his visa did not allow for medical exemption.

A source told Reuters that the visa obtained by Djokovic is similar to that of three players who have already entered the country. The move by the Australian government threatens a diplomatic row between Australia and Serbia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday that Djokovic had not provided sufficient evidence that he had obtained a medical exemption to enter the country.

“All I can say is that the proof (to obtain) the medical exemption was not sufficient,” Morrison added at a news briefing in Canberra.

Morrison noted that Djokovic was “not picked” for scrutiny over his visa revocation.

“I just finished a phone conversation with Novak Djokovic. I told Novak of Serbia’s full support and that all bodies are doing everything they can to end this harassment of the world number one,” Aleksandar Vucic, President of Serbia, wrote on Instagram.

“Serbia will fight for Novak, truth and justice in line with all rules of international law. Novak is strong, as we all know,” he added.

Serbian media said Vucic summoned the Australian ambassador in Belgrade and asked Djokovic to enter to play.

The Australian Prime Minister was sharply criticized after his government’s decision to exempt Djokovic from taking the Corona virus vaccine to participate in the Australian Open.

Australia, especially the state of Victoria, imposed the longest closure period in the world, and the mutant Omicron caused an increase in cases in record numbers.