Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Serbian deputies light flares and smoke bombs in a confrontation in Parliament

March 5, 2025
Serbian deputies light flares and smoke bombs in a confrontation in Parliament
Opposition deputies in Serbia have lit flares and smoke bombs during a session in Parliament as a sign of support for student protests against corruption.

The president of the Chamber, Ana Brnabic, said that there are two injured deputies, one of them seriously for a heart attack. “Your color revolution has failed and this country will live. This country will work and win, ”he said denouncing the action of the opposition.

Serbia lives four months of protests, mainly studying, who have caused the fall of the prime minister and that suppose the greatest threat to President Aleksandar Vucic, who has been in the power of a decade under the power of a complaints of an extended authoritarianism and corruption.

The opposition deputies have shown banners with the slogan “general strike” and “justice for the dead”, referring to the 15 killed by the collapse of the ceiling of the Novi Sad train station. The accident triggered protests against the government.

