The Serbian Armed Forces are on alert. This was announced on Monday, December 26, by Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic.

On December 24, the arrival of Kosovo snipers in the city of Leposavich was reported. It is noted that this happened despite the guarantees of the international missions of NATO (KFOR) and the European Union (EULEX).

On December 11, Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić convened a meeting of the National Security Council in connection with the actions of the Prime Minister of Kosovo. He stated that Belgrade would send a request for the deployment of state security forces in Kosovo under paragraph 4 of UN Security Council Resolution 1244.

Earlier in the day, members of the special unit of the Kosovo Ministry of Internal Affairs broke in and occupied a facility on the Gazivode dam, from where they removed Serbian flags and expelled a Serb guard.

Milos Vucevic described the situation in northern Kosovo and Metohija as “explosive”. He added that the reason for this is the “organized terror” of Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who encourages ethnic cleansing.

The next escalation of the conflict between Serbia and Kosovo began in the summer of 2022, after the Kosovo-Albanian authorities demanded that Serbs living in the northern part of Kosovo and Metohija re-register Serbian license plates and personal documents. The Serbian authorities declared the situation unacceptable.

The material is complemented