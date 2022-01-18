The Australian government, which has launched some of the toughest restrictive measures in the world against Covid, has exploited the ‘Djokovic case’ “also for obvious reasons outside of sport”. This was stated in an interview with Adnkronos by the Serbian ambassador in Rome, Goran Aleksic, according to which the number one tennis player in the world was the victim of “inadmissible and incomprehensible treatment” and of “a media lynching” that could have been avoided if only the Australian authorities, from the beginning of the affair, had had a clear and consistent position.

“It was a situation that we did not expect and that we are very sorry”, says Aleksic, also referring to the days spent as “one of the greatest tennis players in history” in an “immigrant” hotel in Melbourne waiting for a final decision on his entry into the country.

Djokovic, the diplomat recalls, was “invited by the Australian Federation” to play a tournament he has won nine times in the past and moreover “it was certainly not he who affixed the visa to his passport, but the Australian authorities, who then changed idea. And obtaining an Australian visa – he explains – is not easy “.

According to Aleksic, Djokovic – once the visa problems emerged – had to be stuck for almost two weeks in the uncertainty of the outcome of the final decision by the Australian authorities, while it would have been “more logical” if it had not been granted. the visa immediately.

“If the Australians had had a clear position, Djokovic 100% would not have even tried to enter, but there was an official invitation from the Federation and he also received a visa – concludes the ambassador – We are talking about one of the greatest athletes of all time “.