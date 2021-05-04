Serbian Ambassador Miroslav Lazanski in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper spoke about the possible visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the country. According to him, it should take place this year, there is a corresponding agreement “at the highest level.”

“This is probably due to the date of the inauguration of the Church of St. Sava in Belgrade, in the construction of which both Russia and the Russian Orthodox Church participated and helped,” the ambassador explained. Also, answering the question of the publication whether the visit of the Serbian leader Aleksandr Vucic to Moscow for the Victory Parade on May 9 is expected, Lazanski said that “as far as we know, the President of Serbia will not be present at the Victory Parade on May 9 here in Moscow.” He admitted that foreign presidents were not invited to the parade this year, since we are not talking about the round anniversary of the Victory.

At the same time, the ambassador expressed the hope that Vucic and Putin will meet this year in Moscow, “because this is already the successive nature of their mutual meetings,” and their friendship “dictates the frequency of these mutual visits.”

In August 2020, Aleksandr Vucic thanked Vladimir Putin for the allocated 10.5 million euros for the Church of St. Sava in Belgrade. He expressed hope that the Russian President will attend the opening ceremony of the temple.