Belgrade will not follow the West along the path of restrictive measures against Russia, as this would jeopardize the national interests of Serbia. This position was formulated by the President of the Republic Alexander Vucic on Thursday, April 21 in the Western press.

According to the head of Serbia, Belgrade will not “take sides,” even despite the EU calls for states seeking membership in the community to side with Brussels and, together with it, tighten economic restrictions against Russia.

“What does (the West) want? Rejection of all our national interests, because it is beneficial to someone? Vučić asks in conversation with Financial Times.

The Serbian President pointed out that when his country is forced to make a choice in favor of someone else’s interests, it chooses its own.

“We were bombed (in 1999) by 19 NATO countries and imposed sanctions. We have not imposed sanctions on anyone because we do not believe that they change anything. You can put pressure on Serbia and force it, but this is our sincere opinion,” Vučić added.

On April 17, Vucic also stated that Serbia considers any sanctions immoral and senseless, and therefore does not intend to join the general pressure on Russia. In addition, he considered it necessary to recall that Russia has always supported Serbia in matters of territorial integrity and the protection of national interests.

Earlier that day, Vučić met with Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko and assured the diplomat that his country would continue its traditional friendly and partnership relations with Russia and China.

In turn, China said on April 9 that the President of Serbia showed courage by admitting his support for the exclusion of Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) under Western sanctions. The Chinese press noted that after the start of the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass, Belgrade is under strong pressure from Western countries that are trying to force the Serbian side to join the condemnation and sanctions against Moscow. The Serbian leader explained the support for this decision by Western pressure and blackmail.

On the eve of April 8, it also became known that the European Union excluded Serbia from the list of countries subject to sanctions for the import of oil from the Russian Federation, and it will continue to receive supplies of Russian oil.

Western countries continue to impose new sanctions in response to Russia’s conduct of a special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24. Moscow explained that the tasks of the special operation include the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, the implementation of which is necessary to ensure the security of Russia. The decision was made against the background of aggravation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

