Until now, the Qatar 2022 World Cup has been a total party where surprises and the intensity that characterizes the most important sports trophy in the world take center stage. The Serbs are preparing to hit Switzerland with the sole intention of getting the three points with a total sense of urgency, because if they don’t they will have to pack their bags and return home. Serbia and Switzerland have already met at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The Swiss came from behind to win 2-1, with Xherdan Shaqiri scoring a 90th-minute winner.
Serbian national team
Q: Milinkovic-Savić – The good goalkeeper of Torino from Italy is and surely will be for the rest of the competition, the starting goalkeeper in charge of the Serbian net.
CB: Pavlovic – The 21-year-old is another of the defenders who complies and leaves a good feeling due to his rigidity in defense.
CB: Veljkovic – Another defender for the last line where you grow with physical security and speed.
CB: Milenkovic – To close the last defensive line, there is the player from Fiorentina from Italy. Very surely he will start against Switzerland.
MC: Mladenovic – As the first containment would be the 27-year-old Serbian.
MC: Gudelj- Gudelj, Sevilla’s player, will surely be present to provide experience and seniority in midfield.
MC: Lukic- Sasa Lukic is another midfielder who lives in Italy and with good performance he will surely have a chance for the game against Switzerland.
CM: Zivkovic – A dynamic player who tends to step into the rival area frequently. He will surely start against Switzerland.
ED: Tadic- The ’10’ will most likely lead the team against Switzerland.
LW: Milinkovic-Savić – Sergej will be part of those who will go on the attack with Serbia.
DC: Aleksandar Mitrovic – The top scorer for the Serbian team, Mitrovic will very surely jump as a starter for the next game.
Switzerland national team
Q: Sommer- The veteran goalkeeper of the national team will surely start in the next games that he has to play.
LI: Rodriguez- Swiss naturalized Ricardo Rodríguez is very likely another headline.
CB: Elvedi – The young Elvedi is probably the second centre-back in the defensive line.
CB: Akanji – With the very good presentations, the City center-back would also be one of those who start as a starter.
LD: Widmer- And to close the last line of defenders, the right winger, Widmer, will most likely be chosen for the position.
MC: Freuler- The 30-year-old has plenty of chances to start against Serbia.
MC: Xhaka- The experienced Arsenal midfielder would be the first pivot in that double 5 line.
IM: Vargas- Ruben Vargas, from Augsburg in Germany is a very interesting piece for the Swiss attack, we will probably see him as a starter.
MD: Shaqiri- The ’10’ from Switzerland is very likely to start due to the complexity of the game.
CCM: Sow- With the intention of enhancing the gestation area, Sow is one of the options that are always taken into account.
DC: Plunger – Swiss naturalized Embolo will most likely be the starting striker.
What the Swiss lineup will look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Sommer
defenses: Rodriguez, Elvedi, Akanji, Widmer.
midfielders: Xhaka, Freuler, Vargas, Sow, Shaqiri.
strikers: plunger
What the Serbia lineup will look like (3-4-3)
Goalie: savic
defenses: Milenkovic, Veljkovic, Pavlovic
midfielders: Mladenovic, Gudelj, Lukic, Zivkovic
Forwards: Savic, Tadic, Mitrovic
