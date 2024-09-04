Winners of the last edition of the Nations League, the Iberians are once again putting their title at stake.

And according to the computer, Spain should easily win in front of a passionate crowd in this first round of the Nations LeagueThe AI ​​predicts that they have a 68.2% chance of winning, compared to just 14.3% for the Orvoli. Ultimately, the two teams have a 17.4% chance of leaving the other with a fair score. Tune in this Thursday at 7:45pm to see if Opta’s AI was right.