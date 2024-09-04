International football is back in action! For the first international break of the season, two teams competing in the European Championships face off. And as always, Opta’s AI makes its prediction.
Spain has a status to live up to! Winners of the Euro, Luis de la Fuente’s players must continue their march forward to become one of the leading football nations once again.
Winners of the last edition of the Nations League, the Iberians are once again putting their title at stake.
Serbia must bounce back in front of their home crowd. In an easy group, the Eagles disappointed at the Euros. Defeated in their opening game by the English (0-1), they were saved by Luka Jovic in the 95th minute in Matchday 2 against Slovenia (1-1), before being eliminated after a draw against Denmark (0-0). Can Vlahovic and his teammates surprise the European champions?
This Thursday, La Roja travels to Belgrade, to the legendary Red Star stadium to face Serbia. Artificial Intelligence of Opta has given its verdict on the winner of this clash.
And according to the computer, Spain should easily win in front of a passionate crowd in this first round of the Nations LeagueThe AI predicts that they have a 68.2% chance of winning, compared to just 14.3% for the Orvoli. Ultimately, the two teams have a 17.4% chance of leaving the other with a fair score. Tune in this Thursday at 7:45pm to see if Opta’s AI was right.
