The canarinha has met expectations and has completed a great second part that has allowed her to be at the top of group G.
In 90min we wanted to collect the best and the worst of the match that faced the two favorites to go to the next round of this highly contested group.
The crack of the meeting
Richarlison was without a doubt the man of the match. The Brazilian goalscorer allowed his team to take three points with two goals. Much criticism of Tite had focused on his choice of Richarlison over Gabriel Jesus to start. Both have silenced their mouths; technician and “killer”.
Milinkovic-Savic…from goal
We must highlight the goalkeeper of the Serbian team. Many did not know him before the start of the match, since Dmitrović and Rajkovic were for the inexperienced those who a priori had more ballots to take the position in goal. After today’s big clash, no one doubts that the Torino player will become a classic for the Serbs during his time in Qatar.
Serbia has a team to go to the next round
Cameroon surprised us this morning, for the better, but Switzerland not so much. Despite the fact that the Helvetians have taken all three points, surely the Africans have deserved something more. After seeing how they have stood up to Brazil during the first half, we opted for Serbia as the favorite to compete for second place.
bench depth
If Brazil has stood out for something, both during today’s game and at the time Tite published the call-up, it is because of the depth of the bench. Today they have shown that they have many renowned players in all lines.
The goal of the tournament
We are in the first day of the group stage, but the great goal Richarlison scored today is a worthy candidate to win the “puskas”. What match has the Spurs striker completed…
Where has the reaction capacity been?
Serbia was completing a great match, and it is that surely during the first part it would have been more than difficult for us to figure out which of the two is a serious candidate to win the world cup. Richarlison put Brazil ahead, and from that moment the Balkans lowered their arms. Great first half, bad second half.
bad changes
The Serbian coach did not make the right substitutions after Brazil’s first goal. The entry of several attacking players forced the team to decompensate too much and allowed the cariocas to tilt the pitch towards Milinković-Savić’s goal.
