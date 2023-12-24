Serbia | Thousands of protesters demand the annulment of the election result in Belgrade

The result of the elections held a week ago is not satisfactory in Serbia.

Thousands people gathered in the center of Belgrade in an anti-government demonstration on Sunday to demand the annulment of the results of the parliamentary and local elections. Reuters reports on the demonstration.

The elections were held a week ago on Sunday. International observers have held elections as unfair.

The ruling populist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) won 46.72 percent of the vote, according to preliminary results from the state election commission. President Aleksandar Vučić quickly announced that his SNS party had won the election.

However, a delegation of international observers said on Monday that SNS benefited from media bias, the influence of President Vučić and other violations of the rules.

According to Vučić, the elections were fair.

Police responded to Sunday's protest with pepper spray, Reuters reported. Some of the protesters tried to break into the Belgrade City Hall, from where the election board also operates. The protesters managed to break the windows of the building.

“Vucic is a thief,” the protesters shouted.

The Serbia Against Violence group took second place in the elections with 23.56 percent of the votes, and the Serbian Socialist Party came third with 6.56 percent.