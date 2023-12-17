Serbia | The ruling party accused of autocracy taking an overwhelming election victory

The demonstrations that broke out earlier this year did not undermine the government's position.

in Serbia the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) is taking a clear victory in early parliamentary elections, forecasts said on Sunday based on partial results.

President Aleksandar Vučić the populist party SNS is getting 46.6 percent of the votes, reports news agency Reuters.

Vučić announced on Sunday evening that the party had won the election.

“We will get an absolute majority in the parliament, 127 seats,” Vučić said.

The opposition Serbia Against Violence Coalition (SPN) is getting 23 percent and the Socialists 6.9 percent of the votes. Based on opinion polls, it was known that the opposition has a chance of winning mainly in the local elections in the capital Belgrade.

A total of 18 parties or coalitions competed in the elections for the 250 seats in the parliament.

SPN coalition was formed earlier this year after two mass shootings in May claimed 18 lives. They led to demonstrations against the government.

The opposition and non-governmental organizations have accused Vučić and the SNS of corruption, restricting press freedom, links to organized crime, and violence against political opponents. Vučić has also been accused of increased autocracy. Vučić has denied the accusations.

SNS has ruled Serbia since 2012. Vučić has been president since 2017.

Serbia is in the process of EU membership negotiations, but the country still has a lot to do before it meets the criteria. Among other things, Serbia should root out corruption and normalize relations with Kosovo, whose independence it has not recognized.