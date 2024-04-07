BELGRADE. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said that he will propose to the new government the introduction of the death penalty for those responsible for heinous crimes, such as the recent killing of little two-year-old Danka or last year's school massacre in Belgrade. In a television interview, the president said he believes that even a 40-year prison sentence is not adequate for a crime such as the killing of a two-year-old girl, an affair that has sparked great emotion and outrage across the country. . In less than a month the first anniversary of the massacre in the Belgrade school, where on May 3 a 13-year-old boy, shooting with his father's gun, killed nine pupils his peers and a security guard, injuring numerous other people.