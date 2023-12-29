Serbia | The elections will be held again today at 30 polling stations

The vote will hardly silence the protest movement, as the country's largest opposition group announced in advance that it would boycott the repeat vote.

Serbia renews its elections previously held in December at certain polling places today. The reason for the re-voting is the election fraud accusations against the right-wing populist ruling party SNS and the protests against the government.

Re-voting will take place at 30 polling stations. In total, there were more than 8,000 polling places in the elections held on December 17.

The re-voting will hardly silence the protest movement, as the country's largest opposition group, the Serbia Against Violence movement, announced in advance that it would boycott the re-voting. According to the opposition, re-voting at a few polling stations will not fix the problem of widespread election fraud.

“A repeat election at certain polling stations will not negate the fraud that occurred and will not correct the injustice that occurred on December 17 (election day). Therefore, we will not participate in a repeat vote,” the coalition said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mainly the Borba (Struggle) movement made up of students and the opposition have blamed the president Aleksandar Vučić elections won by the right-wing populist SNS party as fraudulent. SNS's election victory in December has also caused outrage in Western Europe and the United States.

According to international election observers, several rule violations were seen on election day. According to the official election results, the SNS party won about 46 percent of the votes, and the opposition group a good 23.

The protesters are demanding a check of the voter register, as they say it is the reason for the alleged election fraud.