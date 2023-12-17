Serbia | The elections are expected to consolidate the power of the ruling party

Voting is scheduled to end at 21:00 Finnish time. The first results are expected to be available on Sunday.

in Serbia voted on Sunday in parliamentary and local elections that are believed to confirm the president Aleksandar Vučić power of the right-wing populist SNS party. According to the Ipsos polling institute, the party had a very solid lead in the opposition going into the elections.

The opposition group gathered behind the slogan “Serbia against violence” can challenge the SNS mainly in the local elections in the capital Belgrade. The name of the group goes back to the mass shootings that happened earlier this year, and the demonstrations that followed quickly expanded into protests against the regime.

Vučić emphasized his solid leadership in the last elections.

“It's not about me stepping down from power, it's about them destroying everything. It would take 20 years to fix it. That's why we will beat them now more convincingly than ever”, threatened Vučić.

Voting is scheduled to end at 21:00 Finnish time. The first results are expected to be available on Sunday.