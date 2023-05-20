Saturday, May 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Serbia | Tens of thousands march against violence in Belgrade

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Serbia | Tens of thousands march against violence in Belgrade

Earlier this month, 18 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in Serbia.

Serbian in the capital Belgrade, tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Friday against recent outbreaks of violence. Earlier this month, 18 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in Serbia.

The demonstrators demanded, among other things, the resignation of the country’s interior minister and the civil service leadership, and the cancellation of the licenses of TV channels showing violent entertainment.

The demonstration was already the third Serbia against violence themed protest in recent weeks. It was one of the largest demonstrations since the protests that resulted in the country’s leader Slobodan Milošević the regime fell more than two decades ago.

President Aleksandar Vučić has called the protests a political stunt. Vučić’s ally, prime minister Ana Brnabić has in turn accused foreign security services of fomenting unrest after mass shootings.

Photo from Belgrade on May 19. Picture: Andrej Isakovic/AFP

See also  Labor market | The Ministry of Finance's Majanen wants to meet the trade unions as the labor market knot tightens - Flashes tax cuts if wage increases fall short of predicted inflation

#Serbia #Tens #thousands #march #violence #Belgrade

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result