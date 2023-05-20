Serbia | Tens of thousands march against violence in Belgrade

Earlier this month, 18 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in Serbia.

Serbian in the capital Belgrade, tens of thousands of people demonstrated on Friday against recent outbreaks of violence. Earlier this month, 18 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in Serbia.

The demonstrators demanded, among other things, the resignation of the country’s interior minister and the civil service leadership, and the cancellation of the licenses of TV channels showing violent entertainment.

The demonstration was already the third Serbia against violence themed protest in recent weeks. It was one of the largest demonstrations since the protests that resulted in the country’s leader Slobodan Milošević the regime fell more than two decades ago.

President Aleksandar Vučić has called the protests a political stunt. Vučić’s ally, prime minister Ana Brnabić has in turn accused foreign security services of fomenting unrest after mass shootings.