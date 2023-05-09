Serbia | Tens of thousands demonstrated in the wake of mass shootings

The protesters demand, among other things, an intervention in media violence.

in Serbia two consecutive mass shootings that shook the country made people take to the streets on Monday. In the country’s capital, Belgrade, tens of thousands demanded the resignation of various decision-makers and the limitation of media violence.

In last week’s two mass shootings, a total of 17 people died in less than two days. Nine victims were killed in a primary school in Belgrade.

“We demand an immediate end to the spread of violence in the media and in public spaces, as well as accountability from the authorities, whose actions have long been insufficient,” said the left-wing political organization NDB in a statement.

Thousands also demonstrated in the northern city of Novi Sad. The protesters have demanded, among other things, the resignations of the interior minister and the head of the intelligence agency.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic downplayed the protests in an interview, calling them a political coup.

After last week’s shootings, Vucic vowed to disarm Serbia in a sweeping project that would see authorities crack down on both legal and illegal weapons.

Along with Montenegro, Serbia has relatively the most weapons owned by civilians in the whole of Europe. of the Small Arms Survey research project in 2018 published report according to Serbia, there were slightly more than 39 firearms per hundred people. Finland’s number was more than 32.

The populations of Serbia and Montenegro are also among the most heavily armed worldwide, ahead only of Yemen (52.8) and the United States (120.5), which have a fifth more guns than people. Finland was ranked 8th in the global comparison.

Correction 9.5. 2:39 a.m.: The Small Arms Survey figure describes the number of guns in civilian ownership, not the number of gun owners, as previously reported based on a misinterpretation by the AFP news agency.