Sunday, June 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Serbia | Tens of thousands demonstrated against the government in Serbia

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Serbia | Tens of thousands demonstrated against the government in Serbia

Serbia’s president claims the protests are orchestrated by foreign countries.

Serbian in the capital Belgrade, tens of thousands of people demonstrated against the country’s government on Saturday. In addition, thousands of people participated in similar demonstrations in three other major Serbian cities, Novi Sad, Kragujevac and Nis.

There have been several anti-government protests in Serbia since 18 people were killed in two separate mass shootings in May.

Several pro-Western opposition parties have been the organizers of the demonstrations. The demonstrators accuse the Serbian government and the media supporting it of inciting a culture of violence.

The protesters have also demanded the resignation of Serbia’s interior minister and the head of the intelligence service.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic has considered the protests to be a political stunt, and has repeatedly claimed that the protests are orchestrated by foreign countries.

Saturday’s protests ended peacefully. The organizers have announced that if their demands are not met, next time demonstrations will be organized in more than ten cities around the country.

See also  Don't forget Russia: The blind spot of the World Cup in Qatar

The last time there were such large-scale protests in Serbia was in 2000, when people opposed the then autocratic leader of the country Slobodan Milosevic.

#Serbia #Tens #thousands #demonstrated #government #Serbia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Colombia extended its unbeaten record before the Women’s World Cup: the goals of the win in Panama

Colombia extended its unbeaten record before the Women's World Cup: the goals of the win in Panama

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result