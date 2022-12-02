Soccer World Cup

Serbia-Switzerland, the party of the Balkan conflict in the World Cup

There are still games to be held in the World Cup with political derivatives. The decisive Serbia-Switzerland this Friday (8:00 p.m.), which closes group G, bleeds from the wound of the Balkan war. It was already played in the first phase of Russia 2018, and left a lot of conflict and controversy. Now, Qatar is facing these two teams again and the noise started a few days ago.

Everything exploded in Kaliningrad, at the Arena Baltika, four years ago. Mitrovic put the Serbs ahead early, and Xhaka and Shaqiri came back from time limit for the Swiss (1-2). The celebrations of both were quite a political manifestation. The two made the gesture of the eagle, symbol of the Albanian flag, with their arms. In Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared itself independent in 2008 (half the UN countries have recognized it, not Spain), the majority of inhabitants are ethnic Albanians. The detail infuriated the squad and the Serbian authorities, and made Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, explode with joy, where they were considered heroes.

