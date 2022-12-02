Today the phase ends Qatar 2022 World Cup groups. In the second shift of the day, at 4:00 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil and Cameroon will meet on the one hand and, on the other, Serbia and Switzerland. Numerically nothing is defined, except for Brazil, which already has its ticket to the round of 16. A draw is enough for Switzerland to get into the next phase and Serbia can only win and wait for the other result. However, the tension that runs through this match goes beyond the possibility or not of being one of the 16 teams that continue in the race, even beyond the final result of the match itself. Here we briefly tell you where this historical and geopolitical tension arises from.
Let’s start from front to back. A flag accompanies Serbia throughout its stay at the World Cup in Qatar. It is that of the country, but with no lesser detail: Kosovo is included in it. And that? It turns out that The territory of Kosovo became independent in 2008 and its autonomy was endorsed by the UN, but it is not recognized by Spain, China, Russia or, apparently, by Serbia. The flag is also accompanied by the slogan: “No surrender” (do not surrender). For this flag, FIFA opened a file on him. Where does this lead us?
In the 20th century, Yugoslavia, governed by Josip Broz Tito, was a territory that brought together many different peoples in the same country: Croats, Slovenes, Serbs, Bosnians, among others. The capital was located in Belgrade, in the Serbian Republic. At that time, the region of Kosovo, which in 1912 became part of Serbia, and in 1918 then part of Yugoslavia, gradually became populated by immigrants from the neighboring region of Albania and a new demonym was created: the Kosovar Albanians.
In 1980, after Tito’s death, Yugoslavia fell apart and ten years later new countries were formed, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and Slovenia. However, when the Kosovar Albanians raise the independence of Kosovo, the Serbs oppose it. There begins a sustained war between them. Many Kosovar Albanian families go into exile due to violence.
Among the Kosovar Albanians who emigrate are the Xhaka families and the Shaqiri family, who settle in Switzerland. Their children will end up representing the team of the country that received them. And in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Serbia and Switzerland were also in the same group and faced each other. What happened?
In the last World Cup in Russia, Switzerland and Serbia also coincided in the same group. The match was historic. Switzerland beat him 2 to 1. Who scored the goals? Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri, the Kosovar Albanians, who celebrated their goals with a celebration that went around the world: with their hands, they imitated the double-headed eagle that appears on the Albanian flag. At that time, both players received a financial penalty for the gesture and were declared public enemies of Serbia.
Today the national teams meet again and Shaqiri and Xhaka are still on the Swiss squad. His Federation warned that none of them will speak at the press conference to avoid further probelasm.
