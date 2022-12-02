In the 2018 World Cup Serbia and Switzerland also shared a group. That game was won by the Swiss 2-1 with goals from the Kosovar Albanians: Xhaka and Shaqiri, who celebrated with their hands the double-headed eagle that displays the Albanian flag. pic.twitter.com/MwVX6j88IR — Football and Politics (@FutboliPolitica) December 2, 2022

🇪🇸🇽🇰 Kosovo in lower case, this is how the Spanish television channel RTVE puts it in the graph since Spain does not recognize Kosovo as a country. pic.twitter.com/dMZbh4oEy3 — Football and Politics (@FutboliPolitica) March 31, 2021

In 1980, after Tito’s death, Yugoslavia fell apart and ten years later new countries were formed, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, and Slovenia. However, when the Kosovar Albanians raise the independence of Kosovo, the Serbs oppose it. There begins a sustained war between them. Many Kosovar Albanian families go into exile due to violence.