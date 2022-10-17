“Kommersant”: Serbia, under pressure from the EU, leaned towards the European choice on sanctions against Russia

The Foreign Policy Committee of the European Parliament demanded that the continuation of negotiations on Serbia’s integration into the European Union (EU) be linked to Belgrade’s accession to sanctions against Russia. About this on Monday, October 17, writes “Kommersant”.

According to the newspaper, Serbia came under such pressure after the publication of the European Commission’s 2022 report on negotiations with Belgrade, which notes a “significant drop” in the level of coherence of the republic’s foreign policy with that of the EU – over the past two years it has fallen from 64 to 45 percent. At the same time, Serbia remains the only EU candidate that has not joined the anti-Russian sanctions.

European choice

The publication notes that the tough demands of the West had an effect and persuaded Serbia to the European choice. Last week, she supported an anti-Russian UN resolution condemning Moscow for holding referendums and joining the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), Kherson and Zaporozhye regions.

At the same time, the rhetoric of the Serbian authorities has also changed.

I have no dilemma regarding the Serbian position. Serbia’s place is in Europe. Officially or not, directly or indirectly, Serbia declares that we are moving towards European integration. Therefore, we must coordinate our policy with the EU… Nobody says that we will no longer have friends in the Russian Federation, but, on the other hand, its policy is practically predatory, and this cannot be supported Zorana Mihajlovic Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Serbia

Mihajlovic explained that the decision on sanctions against Russia will be made by the new government of Serbia, which should be formed before the end of October.

A few days later, Mihailovich continued the topic, in fact confirming that her statement regarding Russia was not accidental. “Russia is not waging a war of liberation, but a war of conquest. In such a situation, we must have a clear position and determine our place for the next hundred years,” she said.

Vučić’s position

Did not rule out the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

See also Russia, Putin takes over command in camouflage among the troops Belgrade will maintain its current stance of not imposing sanctions on Russia until the damage to Serbia becomes significantly greater and until we have to accept a different reality Alexander Vucic Serbian President

The Serbian leader has not made such statements before. On October 8, he promised not to impose sanctions on Russia until these measures become forced. He noted that Serbian officials have not yet reached a consensus on this issue. At the same time, Alexander Vučić acknowledged that the country’s government could make a different decision.

At the same time, the sources of the publication drew attention to the fact that after Vučić’s meeting with Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, which took place a day later, the message of the presidential press service was “unusually cool” and did not contain “traditional assurances about the non-imposition of sanctions against fraternal Russia.”

Serbia and the EU

After refusing to support sanctions against Russia, Serbia was criticized by the European Union. The country is required to recognize the self-proclaimed Kosovo, abandon the Republika Srpska, which is part of the federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and join the anti-Russian sanctions.

In response to criticism, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksander Vulin said that all this clearly demonstrates the readiness at any moment to find a reason for postponing Serbia’s entry into the EU, as long as it adheres to an independent policy, even despite the success of the republic, in particular, in the economic sphere.

He also noted that the EU does not want to see Serbia in its composition. “Judging by the insane blackmail we are being subjected to in order to recognize Kosovo, abolish the Republika Srpska and impose sanctions against Russia, they don’t need us,” the head of the Serbian Interior Ministry said. Vulin stressed that the sooner Belgrade recognizes that Serbia is not needed by the EU and does not belong to the union, the better.