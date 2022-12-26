Home page politics

Of: Nicholas Kirk

In the course of the tensions in Kosovo, Serbia sends its army chief to the border. Shots are said to have been fired there on Sunday evening.

Frankfurt – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday evening (December 25) took the army chief of staff to the border with the Kosovo dispatched. The tasks given to the Serbian army are “precise, clear” and will be “completely implemented,” General Mojsilovic told Pink TV after his meeting with Vucic in Belgrade. The situation on the border is “complicated and complex” and requires “the presence of the Serbian army in the coming period”.

Kosovo, with its majority Albanian population, declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, but is still considered a breakaway territory by Belgrade. Just a few years ago, both countries fought a bloody war. Despite the EU’s attempts at dialogue, they have repeatedly been at odds for years. Belgrade is encouraging the Serb minority in northern Kosovo in their attempts to defy Pristina’s authority.

Conflict in Kosovo – Shots reported at the border

Tensions on the border with Serbia increased again in December. Shots fired at police officers at night and an attack on the EU mission EULEX with a stun grenade had raised international concerns.

Shortly before the army chief left for the border area, several Serbian media outlets circulated a video shared on online networks in which gunfire could be heard. According to them, these were “fights” that took place in the early evening. The Kosovan armed forces allegedly tried to dismantle a barricade previously erected by Serbs.

This was immediately denied by the Kosovar police. She said on her Facebook page that none of her employees were involved in any firefight. Instead, according to Kosovar media, a patrol from the Kosovo Peacekeeping Force (KFOR) was in the firing zone. The NATO-led mission increased its presence in the region just a few days ago. She initially did not comment on the incident.

Conflict in Kosovo – Serbia’s head of government warns of armed conflict

In view of the growing tensions in northern Kosovo, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic recently warned of an escalation of the situation. “We are really on the brink of armed conflict,” she said in Belgrade last week. She blamed the government in Pristina for the tensions.

already had before Serbia submitted a request to send its own troops to the Serb-majority area in northern Kosovo and increased its troop presence near the border. At the beginning of December, representatives of both countries took part in a meeting with EU representatives in Tirana to talk about faster accession prospects for the countries in the European Union. (AFP/nki)