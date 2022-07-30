Serbian Foreign Minister spoke about Albanians preparing “hell” for Serbs in Kosovo since August 1

The Albanian authorities of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo are planning to “arrange hell” for the Serbs living there by canceling the documents issued by Belgrade. This was announced by Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, his words are quoted RIA News.

Earlier, the Kosovo government announced that from August 1, Serbian documents will cease to be valid on the territory of the unrecognized republic, and their owners will receive a temporary certificate when crossing the border. In addition, mandatory re-registration of cars with Serbian numbers will begin on Monday. They will be replaced with numbers with local designations and the coat of arms of the self-proclaimed territory. At the same time, the Serbian authorities do not recognize such numbers.

“Considering the current political situation in the country and the region, we stated serious concern over the fact that the Albanian side in Kosovo and Metohija is preparing literally “hell” in the coming days,” Selakovich commented on the situation.

He also added that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić will meet with representatives of the Serbs in Metohija and Kosovo, who are in a difficult situation, “which culminates from hour to hour.”

On July 6, the Serbian President announced that Belgrade refused to sign an agreement on mutual recognition with Kosovo, despite the resolutions and calls of the European Parliament. He noted that he would continue the dialogue with the authorities of Kosovo, although he “does not see the point in this.”