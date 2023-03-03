The head of the Serbian Foreign Ministry said that the country does not supply weapons to either Russia or Ukraine

After the start of the Russian special operation, Serbia did not supply weapons and military equipment to either Russia or Ukraine, or to any other country that it considers controversial from an international point of view. Thus, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic answered the data disseminated in the media, according to the channel’s website. RTRS.

According to him, Belgrade also did not give permission for the export of its own military products to these countries through intermediaries. At the same time, the minister stressed that he was talking about legal suppliers who have the right to export weapons.

Earlier, information about the secret supply of weapons was denied by the Ministry of Defense of Serbia. The department said that not a single Serbian-made missile, mine or projectile was covered by the agreement and was not delivered in such a way that one of the parties to the conflict acted as the end consumer.

February 27 Telegram channel Mash published information that 3,500 missiles for Grad multiple launch rocket systems were delivered to Kyiv. The Serbian defense company Krušik was named as the supplier: it was alleged that the boxes of ammunition were first delivered to Turkey, then to Slovakia and Ukraine.

Subsequently, parliamentary hearings on this issue began in Serbia. Moscow asked Belgrade for an official position on the supply of weapons to Ukraine.