Serbia will not impose sanctions against Russia until there is a threat to the country. This was stated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Thursday, October 20.

“As long as there is no existential threat to Serbia, to its citizens, we will not (impose sanctions. – Ed.), We will pursue an independent policy, which we determined by the decisions of the Security Council. If we find ourselves in such a situation, I see and understand that we face a life threat, then I will turn to the citizens of Serbia, I will say that we must do this and that. Ask me if this moment has come, I think not. I am proud that we have been pursuing an independent policy for 240 days,” he conveys the words “RIA Newsfrom TV Prva.

He added that Serbia owes nothing to Russia, but he remembers what Moscow did in 2015 (Russia’s veto on the resolution on the genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UN Security Council – Ed.) and how Russia and China maintain the integrity of Serbia in the UN.

“But first of all, we must respect ourselves, I am not looking for an excuse to impose sanctions, I can find five million reasons, but I am looking for a moral and legally impeccable position for the country that I love most and which I lead at the choice of citizens,” the Serbian leader quotes politics.

Earlier, on October 16, Serbian Interior Minister Alexander Vulin called cooperation and good relations with the Russian Federation the key to the existence of the state. He also noted that the blackmail of the West indicates that potential “allies” have no serious interest.

On October 17, the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament stated that progress in negotiations on Serbia’s accession to the EU is possible only if the country joins the EU sanctions against Russia. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the intention of the Serbian side to adhere to its current position as long as possible without harming national interests, but allowed the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions in the future due to pressure from the West.

On the same day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Western pressure on Serbia on the issue of anti-Russian sanctions is contrary to international law. According to him, Western countries impose sanctions against Russia in such a way as to punish Serbia by depriving it of access to Russian oil.

Relations in the international arena became more complicated after the introduction of anti-Russian sanctions against the backdrop of the start of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. The decision to start it was made in the Russian Federation as a result of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February.

