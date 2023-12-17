Elections in Serbia with Prime Minister Vucic increasingly close to Russia

On Sunday 17 December, for the fourth time in recent times, Serbs will go to the polls for early legislative elections. The vote pits the omnipresent party of outgoing President Aleksandar Vucic – the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) – against a pro-EU opposition coalition led by the Freedom and Justice Party of former Belgrade mayor Dragan Djilas. According to La Stampa, despite the negotiations for entry into Europe, two-thirds of voters would like an alliance with Russia and China.



In addition to the 250 deputies of the People's Assembly of Serbia, the parliament of the autonomous province of Vojvodina and the mayors of 60 cities who resigned in protest at yet another vote will be elected. The elections, which turned into a vote of confidence in the person of Vucic – in office since 2012 – come at the end of a 45-day campaign characterized by exchanges of insults and accusations. It was also marked by the mobilization of activists who believe that Serbian democracy is in danger.

The most visible candidacy is that of the government coalition led by President Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party, even if he is not personally a candidate. In the outgoing Parliament he had a large majority of over 150 deputies, together with the Hungarian Minority Party. This coalition has governed the country since 2012, when Vucic, after separating from the radical nationalist Party, led the then new Progressive Party to victory. The Serbian president's governing style, which concentrates all the country's powers in his office, has often led him to be described as a populist autocrat. Indeed, both the European Parliament and the European Commission have addressed the serious shortcomings of Serbian democracy in their annual reports on the country's progress on the path to EU membership.

Most complaints concern the rule of law and freedom of the press. Furthermore, Vucic is often compared to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, with whom he maintains a very friendly relationship.

Recently, he has received criticism from European capitals and the United States for refusing to join Western sanctions against Russia and for declaring his intention to maintain good relations with Moscow, while condemning its attack on Ukraine. Oppositely the opposition is divided into two camps. The first is the so-called pro-European opposition, led by the Freedom and Justice Party of the former mayor of Belgrade, Djilas. This bloc brings together green and center-left parties whose programs focus on Serbia's accession to the European Union.

Their decades-long attempts to antagonize Vucic have produced mixed results as, according to several analysts, they have failed to come up with a coherent program or a convincing counterproposal. In the outgoing Parliament this bloc had around forty deputies. The second opposition bloc is that of the right-wing nationalists who in the end did not reach an agreement, therefore they present themselves to the voters in two distinct camps.

However, both have similar programs: traditionalist, pro-family, pro-life, anti-abortion and anti-gay discourse typical of the far righta, much of their agenda focuses on Kosovo, the former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008 but Serbia refuses to accept. Until now, the parties of this political spectrum had around twenty deputies in Parliament.

A cause for concern at home and abroad is the ease with which early elections are called in Serbia despite a stable majority in Parliament and the absence of a government crisis. The last elections took place in 2022. Since the SNS has been in power, it is the seventh time that Serbs have been called to the polls. The SNS is betting everything on the economic results achieved in recent years, on the hundreds of kilometers of new motorways, high-speed trains, renovated schools and hospitals and a constant inflow of foreign investments, with a record of 4.4 billion in 2022.

The unemployment rate is 9.1% while economic growth has remained stable during the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine. THEThe government also boasts record reserves of hard currency and gold as well as a small budget deficit of 3%, but the sore point is inflation above 10%, the second highest in Europe. The opposition instead focuses on the rule of law, media freedom and corruption. According to the latest polls, the balance will tip the balance among younger voters, especially those who will vote for the first time on Sunday.

