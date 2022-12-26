Defense Minister Vučević: President Vučić ordered the Serbian Armed Forces to be put on alert

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic ordered the country’s army to be brought to the highest degree of combat readiness. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Defense of the country Milos Vucevic in his Twitter.

As Vučević explained, Vučić did this in his capacity as supreme commander. He noted that the highest degree of combat readiness means “readiness to the level of the use of armed force.”

Earlier it was reported that the authorities of the unrecognized Kosovo also brought their armed forces to full combat readiness. Close to the International Mission under the auspices of NATO in Kosovo and Metohija (KFOR), sources of the publication said that 1.5 thousand soldiers are preparing to carry out an operation to eliminate the barricades erected in the north of the region.