Serbia places an finish to the scandal that arose over the publish of the consultant of the Russian International Ministry Maria Zakharova, the place she ridiculed the negotiations between Serbian chief Aleksandar Vucic and US President Donald Trump. About it reported on the web site of the division.

Serbian International Minister Ivica Dadic confused that the scenario has been settled and won’t depart any penalties in relations between the 2 international locations. It’s famous that the decisive function in resolving the scenario was performed by Russian International Minister Sergei Lavrov. Belgrade additionally assured that the agreements signed in Washington wouldn’t hurt relations with Moscow and Beijing.

Earlier it was reported that Serbia summoned Russian Ambassador Alexander Botan-Kharchenko for an “oral rationalization.”

The explanation for Zakharova’s remark was a photograph, which reveals that Vučić moved his chair a substantial distance from the interlocutor. “If you happen to have been referred to as to the database [Белый дом], and the chair was set as when you have been beneath interrogation, sit down as in photograph # 2. Whoever you might be. Simply imagine it, ”the diplomat wrote, accompanying the message with a body from the film“ Fundamental Intuition ”.

Vucic referred to as this evaluation of his assembly with Trump primitive. “They don’t respect that Serbia is a militarily impartial nation and isn’t going to affix NATO, the one nation that buys fuel and weapons from them, I cannot clarify another person’s primitivism,” the Serbian President stated. Zakharova then apologized.

Tales with out censorship and bans – within the “Tape of the Backside” in Telegram