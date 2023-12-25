Serbia | Protesters demanding the annulment of the election results set up roadblocks in Belgrade

A group of international observers has criticized the election for irregularities.

in Serbia Protesters opposing election fraud set up roadblocks in the capital Belgrade on Monday. In the morning, a few hundred protesters blocked a street in the city center along which, among other things, ministry buildings are located.

Later, the demonstrators representing the Borba (Struggle) movement set up more roadblocks, for example, in front of the building of the Central Election Commission.

The movement, which is mainly made up of students, and the opposition have accused the country's parliamentary elections held just over a week ago of being fraudulent.

Already the night before protesters broke windows trying to break into the Belgrade City Hall. Protesters used flagpoles, stones and eggs to break the windows of the city hall.

The police used pepper spray against the protesters. The police got the crowd to disperse around ten in the evening local time.

President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić said two police officers were seriously injured in the protests.

“The events are dramatic because we are not used to someone breaking windows,” Vučić told pro-government Pink TV, according to Serbian news agency Beta.

“But the revolution is not underway, and they will not succeed,” Vučić continued.

Presidential more than 35 people were arrested during the Sunday evening protests. According to Vučić, the state is able to arrest and bring to justice those responsible for what happened in front of the town hall.

Vučić described the protesters as trying to take over state institutions by force. According to the president, there would also be evidence that everything was prepared in advance.

In a statement, the Serbian Ministry of the Interior called on the protesters to refrain from violence. The ministry said police warned opposition representatives before the election about intelligence that violent demonstrations and break-ins into government buildings were planned.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, the police said that the opposition leaders at the time guaranteed that such incidents would not happen.

News agency Reuters according to thousands of protesters had demanded the annulment of the results of the parliamentary and local elections held in the country on December 17.

Vučić's right-wing populist SNS party won the election overwhelmingly with 46 percent of the vote.

The group of international observers is criticized the election for irregularities. Foreign observers reported that they observed, among other things, vote buying in parliamentary and local elections.

The observer group included representatives from, for example, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

At least seven members of the opposition group gathered behind the slogan “Serbia against violence” started a hunger strike on the Monday after the elections. The name of the group goes back to the mass shootings that happened earlier this year, and the demonstrations that followed quickly expanded into protests against the regime.

As of Saturday, the leader of the opposition Marinika Tepić has been rehydrated daily IV but still refuses to eat food.

“They (doctors) are trying to maintain this condition as long as possible, because I have no intention of giving up until the sham elections are annulled, before they admit the electoral fraud and before the will of the people is defended,” Tepić told AFP.

President Vučić, who denied the allegations of election fraud, called on the opposition representatives to find other ways to protest.

“I would like to ask everyone on hunger strike not to continue it. Demonstrations can be organized daily. I'm used to demonstrations,” Vučić said in a televised speech on Sunday.