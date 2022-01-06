The Serbian Foreign Ministry expressed a verbal protest to Australian Ambassador Daniel Emery over the situation with the refusal to let the first racket of the world, Novak Djokovic, enter the country. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the statement of the ministry.

The Serbian department said that the protest was filed because of the “inappropriate attitude” towards the best tennis player in the world and Serbian citizen Djokovic. Foreign Minister Nemanja Starovich told the Australian Ambassador that he expects “personal efforts” from him so that Djokovic will be given the opportunity to await a court decision on being on Australian territory “in conditions appropriate to an athlete of his rank.”

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that the refusal of the Australian authorities to let the first racket of the world into the country is a political persecution.

On January 5, Djokovic was denied entry to Australia, as his visa does not imply the entry into it of data on the medical withdrawal from vaccination against COVID-19. The athlete planned to take part in the Australian Open, which will take place from January 17 to 30. The Australian authorities will make the final decision on his fate on 10 January.