Vucic said that the West could enter into a complete conflict with Russia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic named the West's options for action in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine. This is what he's talking about told in an interview with TV channel B92.

According to the politician, events can develop according to two scenarios. “Either the West will go towards complete conflict with Russia, or with the help of the United States and China, some kind of truce will be established, which will mean a huge relief for the world,” he said.

Vucic added that a large-scale clash between Russia and NATO will affect Serbia, so the country needs to be prepared for any possible outcome.

Earlier, Vucic said that he does not share the position of the Serbs, who have a bad attitude towards Ukraine. He admitted that he did not understand the reason for this attitude.