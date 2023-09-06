The Atlanta Hawks guard scored 21 points in the game where Serbia beat Lithuania 68-87 to qualify for the semifinal of the World Cup that takes place in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines. In another match, the United States team returned to winning ways by defeating Italy 63-100.

A triumph that served as a balm in the midst of pain. The news that the Serbian player Borisa Simanic, who received a blow during the match against South Sudan, lost a kidney served to motivate the players of the Balkan team.

Serbia took the victory over Lithuania, 68-87, to qualify for the semifinals, thereby leaving behind the bad taste caused by the defeat against Argentina (97-87) in the quarterfinals of the World Cup held in China in 2019.

In that commitment, Bogdan Bogdanović, who at that time was part of the NBA with the Sacramento Kings, scored 21 points that were of little use to the Serbian cause. Four years later, the same 21 units, plus a greater deployment of the collective game that focused on offering the fewest errors possible to the Lithuanian quintet, allowed them to celebrate their pass to the semifinal for the first time since 2010.

In the match against Lithuania, the Serbs were in charge of dominating all aspects of the game. They had a success rate of 63.2% on two-point shots and 40.9% (9 of 22) on three-point shots against 42.9% and 32.9% of Lithuanians respectively.

Additionally, Serbia consistently punished Lithuania’s losses by scoring 21 points against eight for the former Soviets. On counterattack they were slightly better with 17 points against 10 for their rival. However, the points from the substitutes did make a difference with Serbia adding 38 points against 11 for their opponent.

Serbia’s victory, in part, was due to the importance that their coach, Svetislav Pešić, places on pace of play. “I don’t want to make this a coaching course, but I will try to talk about basketball. Basketball is the game in which it is important to find the right rhythm. The rhythm of the game is very important,” said Pešić, who won the gold medal in 2002 for the then Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

Serbia awaits the winner of the duel between Slovenia and Canada in the semifinal that will take place on September 6.

The United States beat Italy and is among the best four of the tournament

Four years ago, the United States lost in the quarterfinals against the French team and with this they were unable to access the medal fight for the first time since 2002, when they were defeated in the quarterfinals by the Federal Republic in the Indianapolis World Cup. from Yugoslavia, ultimately champion of the event.

The elimination in China 2019 left wounds in the country that is considered the inventor of the sport but, unlike what happened after being eliminated in Indianapolis 2002, the top figures in the NBA did not come together to regain prestige, this work was left in the hands from a group of youngsters, stars within the NBA, but who give a different touch to the team and the tournament.

Despite losing to Lithuania in the last game of the second phase, the American Union team did not lose their position as candidates for the title and against Italy they were in evidence.

The Americans outscored the Europeans 100-63 to clinch a spot in the top four teams at this tournament.

In this game, the Brooklyn Nets forward, Mikal Bridges, was the best scorer of the game with 24 points, to which 7 rebounds are added. For Italy, Utah Jazz player Simone Fontecchio finished with 18 points for the Azzurri.

After the game, those led by Steve Kerr await the winner of the duel between Germany – third place in Eurobasket 2022 – and Latvia, the great revelation of this tournament

Source: FIBA