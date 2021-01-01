Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic initiated the launch of the Balkan Stream, the continuation of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline into the republic. On Friday, January 1, an opening ceremony took place at the Fourth Gas Metering Station (GIS-4) in the village of Gospodzhintsi near Novi Sad, reports TASS…

Now natural gas from Russia has begun to flow into the republic.

“Today is an important day for our country and for our people. Serbia has become much richer after the gas was connected. The price for 1 thousand cubic meters will be 155 dollars at the entrance from Bulgaria, plus from 12 to 14 dollars in transportation costs in our network, previously it was 240 dollars, ”said Vucic.

Among other things, the ceremony was attended by Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botan-Kharchenko, General Director of Serbiyagas Dusan Bayatovic and representatives of Russian gas pipeline construction companies.

Two weeks ago, Bulgaria promised that the “Balkan Stream” would be ready for the New Year. The prompt launch avoids US sanctions that threaten the companies involved in the Turkish Stream project.

Construction on the Bulgarian territory was accompanied by a number of scandals. Initially, it was the position of Bulgaria that led to the completion of the South Stream project, which was later transformed into the current project.

However, the situation with the “Balkan Stream” was not the best. A year ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the republic of deliberately delaying work. All problems were solved only after the countries signed a new contract for the supply of gas, in which Bulgaria achieved the maximum discount for itself.