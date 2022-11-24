Serbia-Kosovo, Borrell’s announcement on car license plates: stop the escalation

There is there‘agreement between Kosovo and Serbia to put an end to the tug of war car plates: the announcement comes directly from the head of EU foreign policy Joseph Borrell ch and wrote in a tweet: “Agreement reached. I am very pleased to announce that the chief negotiators of Kosovo and Serbia, under EU mediation, have agreed measures to avoid further escalation and fully focus on the proposed normalization of their relationship”. The voltage between the two countries, before the agreement, was skyrocketing.

“There Serbiaexplained the head of EU diplomacy, stop issuing plates with the designations of cities of Kosovo and Kosovo will cease further actions related to the re-registration of vehicles. I will invite the parties in the coming days to discuss the next steps. Thank you EUSR. @MiroslavLajcak and the Parties for hard work”.

The crisis has been dragging on since the Kosovo he declared his independencea step never recognized by the Serbian government, but is experiencing a new chapter since Pristina enforced the re-registration of vehicles with plates issued by Serbia; and had been exacerbated by the recent ultimatum to Kosovar Serbs to use only Kosovar license plates starting this week. There Serbia does not recognize independence which his former province, with an Albanian majority, proclaimed in 2008, and since 2011 the parties have been conducting negotiations under the auspices of the EU to normalize their relationships.

We have a deal! Very pleased to announce that Chief Negotiators of #Kosovo & #Serbia under EU-facilitation have agreed on measures to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalization of their relations. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) November 23, 2022

